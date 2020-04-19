Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Drops By 16.6%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 848,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

