Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Drops By 16.6%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 848,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Worthington Industries stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
