Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

