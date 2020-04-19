BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

BWAY stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million and a P/E ratio of -15.30.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

