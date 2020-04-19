Critical Survey: Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) versus InPlay Oil (NASDAQ:IPOOF)

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.00% -8.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Approach Resources and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Approach Resources and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.02 InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.08 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

Approach Resources has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Approach Resources beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

