$657.63 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $657.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.30 million to $759.95 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

PK opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.98%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

