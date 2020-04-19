Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $405.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.05 million and the lowest is $229.60 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $450.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,997,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 864,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $36,841,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 578,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

