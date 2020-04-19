$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post $19.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

