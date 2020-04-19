Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $942.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $908.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.90 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

