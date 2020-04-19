Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $942.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $908.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.90 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Survey: Approach Resources versus InPlay Oil
Critical Survey: Approach Resources versus InPlay Oil
$657.63 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc This Quarter
$657.63 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.91 Million
Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.91 Million
$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter
$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million
Critical Contrast: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and The Competition
Critical Contrast: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report