Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce $565.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $565.92 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $621.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.