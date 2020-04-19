$426.88 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post $426.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.84 million to $470.28 million. Snap posted sales of $320.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,610,584 shares of company stock worth $53,874,424 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

