Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $988.84 Million

Brokerages expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce $988.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.31 million. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

