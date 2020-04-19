$226.41 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $226.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.51 million to $233.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $222.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $991.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.16 million to $998.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at $636,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,191,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.69 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

