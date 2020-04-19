Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.54. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

