Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.17.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $139.64. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.