Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $100.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.37 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $98.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $394.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $481.90 million, with estimates ranging from $415.29 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

