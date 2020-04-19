Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to post sales of $521.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $523.15 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $514.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

FBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBM opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

