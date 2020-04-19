$10.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report sales of $10.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $23.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 144.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.