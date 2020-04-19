Head-To-Head Survey: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) vs. Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

eHealth has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares eHealth and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $506.20 million 6.90 $66.89 million $3.50 36.53 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.88 $29.61 million $3.53 7.18

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 13.21% 18.12% 13.51% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eHealth and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 0 9 1 3.10 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $170.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than eHealth.

Summary

eHealth beats Benefytt Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

