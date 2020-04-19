Analysts Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $554.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.10 million and the lowest is $492.60 million. Rev Group posted sales of $615.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

NYSE:REVG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 20,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 784,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

