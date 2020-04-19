Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will announce sales of $248.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.90 million and the highest is $269.67 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $265.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.94%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

