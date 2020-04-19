Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.60). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 653,291 shares of company stock worth $9,909,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

