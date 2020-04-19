Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

EPA SGO opened at €24.81 ($28.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.49. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

