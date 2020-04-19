BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.78 ($50.91).

EPA:BNP opened at €25.47 ($29.62) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.33 and a 200-day moving average of €45.24. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

