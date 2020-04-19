Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €163.32 ($189.90).

Volkswagen stock opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

