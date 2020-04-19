UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €163.32 ($189.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.