Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €120.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.32 ($189.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.