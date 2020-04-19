Imperial Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.