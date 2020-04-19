Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $35.87. Chegg shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 45,680 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,042 shares of company stock worth $19,482,450. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 277.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

