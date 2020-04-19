Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

CWST stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.