Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:JEF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

