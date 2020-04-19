NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) versus PC Tel (OTCMKTS:PCTI) Critical Contrast

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NTT Docomo pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PC Tel pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PC Tel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PC Tel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PC Tel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NTT Docomo and PC Tel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 1 2 0 0 1.67 PC Tel 0 0 2 0 3.00

PC Tel has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given PC Tel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PC Tel is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and PC Tel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 13.15% 11.69% 8.46% PC Tel 4.14% 6.49% 5.34%

Risk & Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Tel has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT Docomo and PC Tel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $43.67 billion 2.29 $5.97 billion $1.69 17.86 PC Tel $90.62 million 1.22 $3.75 million $0.29 20.62

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. NTT Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PC Tel beats NTT Docomo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

