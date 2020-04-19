Comparing Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALA)

Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myrexis and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.73%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myrexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Myrexis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myrexis and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myrexis N/A N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,553.29% -173.83% -54.37%

Volatility & Risk

Myrexis has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myrexis and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 65.19 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -3.72

Myrexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Myrexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

