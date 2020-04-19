Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $9,153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 271.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ZIX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

