Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79, approximately 49,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 65,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

