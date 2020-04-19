Ecsc Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 3.6%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.89), 2,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.38.

Ecsc Group Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

