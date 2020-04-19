Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,930.40 ($78.01).

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,274 ($69.38) on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,494.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,508.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

