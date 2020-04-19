Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 710,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

