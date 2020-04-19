BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,661.67 ($21.86).

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,315.80 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,601.08. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

