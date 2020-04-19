Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 138,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 279,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

