First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,474,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.