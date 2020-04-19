First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
