Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.