Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $152,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

