Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

