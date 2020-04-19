ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

ANIOY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

