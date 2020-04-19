Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

