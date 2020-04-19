Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

