Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
WW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
