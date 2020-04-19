TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after buying an additional 1,824,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

