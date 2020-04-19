Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Down 2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 53,501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 84,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

