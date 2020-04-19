Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 1.4%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$72.67 and last traded at C$73.06, 127,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 101,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.12.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

