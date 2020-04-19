Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.